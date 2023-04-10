The Kingston Trio – a universally-popular band withstanding the test of time – are now embarking on a tour through Oregon.
The legendary music icons are playing several performances throughout the state during the month of April. They are kicking it all off in Bandon on Tuesday, April 18 at the Sprague Theater.
The Kingston Trio was one of the most prominent groups of the era's pop-folk boom that started in 1958 with the release of their first album and hit recording of "Tom Dooley," which sold over three million copies as a single.
The band continues to carry on the tradition occupying a unique, preeminent position in American musical history. Their ‘Keep the Music Playing’ National tour marks 60-plus years playing music together.
“It’s universal music. It’s storytelling music,” said Mike Marvin, who performs in the Kingston Trio alongside fellow musicians Tim Gorelangton and Buddy Woodward.
Since its’ inception, the Kingston Trio has released 19 albums that made Billboard's Top 100, 14 of which ranked in the top 10, and five of which hit the number 1 spot.
There have been 12 members of the Kingston Trio throughout the bands’ history.
The latest members all have connections to original members of the group. Mike Marvin is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor.
Marvin also has ties to Oregon. He has a ranch in Port Orford that has been in the Kingston Trio family since about 1969. Although Marvin spends a lot of his time at the office in Los Angeles or on tour, he still considers Port Orford to be his home base.
Marvin said he’s excited to share music with Oregon, where he can spend some time at his cabin. And instead of hopping on planes every couple of days, the band can travel in their van.
The Kingston Trio hope the tour will bring in large crowds, and look forward to get the audience up and dancing.
“Anybody who sees the show can see we are having a good time and we make it a point to have a good time,” Marvin said.
“For two solid hours everyone in the room is having fun. The more fun the audience is having, the more fun we have – so it builds on itself. There’s no question about that,” he said.
Through changing times, the Trio has played on. They said their music remains popular for a simple reason. They play great songs that sound as good today as the first time you heard them.
“There is something about this music that is extraordinarily appealing to everybody,” Marvin said.
“Every now and then, some 15-year-old kid will show up having never heard the music and having no understanding of the music, and ends up having a visceral reaction. Three years later that kid is 19-years-old and shows back up at the show with a guitar, wants it signed, and knows all of the songs,” Marvin said. “This happens.”
For more information on The Kingston Trio ‘Keep The Music Playing’ Tour and tickets go to: www.kingstontrio.com
THE KINGSTON TRIO RETURNS TO LIVE PERFORMANCES TO MARK 60-PLUS YEARS WITH ‘KEEP THE MUSIC PLAYING’ NATIONAL TOUR
Legendary Music Icons to Play Several Performances in Oregon!
• April 11 Sprague Theatre, Bandon- 7 p.m.
• April 12 Newport PAC, Newport - 7 p.m.
• April 13 Liberty Theatre, Astoria - 7 p.m.
• April 14 The Patricia Reser Center, Beaverton- 7 p.m.
• April 15 Columbia Theatre, Longview – 7 p.m.
• April 16 Hult Performing Arts Center Soreng Theatre, Eugene – 7 p.m.
• April 18 La Selles Center, Corvallis – 7 p.m.
• April 19 Tower Theatre, Bend – 7:00 p.m.
• April 21 Madras Performing Arts Center, Madras – 7 p.m.
• April 22 Rogue Theater, Grants Pass – 7 p.m.
• April 23 Arkley Center for the Performing Arts, Eureka – 7 p.m.
