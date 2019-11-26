BANDON — "The Santaland Diaries" is coming to Bandon, courtesy of the Gaels Readers Theater.
The holiday classic written by David Sedaris recalls a bitter man’s hilarious experience working as one of Santa’s elves at Macy’s Department Store.
Mike Dempsey and Corrie Gant will perform the reading. Performances are at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 12, in the lower bar at Lord Bennett’s Restaurant.The reader's theater contains some adult language and is not appropriate for young children.
You have free articles remaining.
Lord Bennett’s will be offering Sunset Dinner specials, beginning at 5 p.m. For dinner reservations, call 541-347-3663.
Tickets for the performances are $10 and seating is limited. To make reservations for the show, email gaelstheater@gmail.com or call 541-404-2659. For more information visit The Gaels Facebook page (@thegaelspresent).