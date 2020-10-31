As a business person one of the most important things you do is to get the word out about what you produce, its excellent value, your great staff and where you can be found. In today's world they call that networking. Here are just a few of the great networking opportunities your Chamber provides.
Business after Hours will begin again in 2021. It takes place the last Thursday of each month, with the exception of November and December, from 5 to 7 pm. It's an opportunity for you to showcase your business, your staff and your products using an open house format with food and drink. Our Ambassadors welcome your guests. There's a short formal presentation, supplemented with tours of your operations by your staff. With turn outs which range from 40 to over 100, what a great way to introduce or re-introduce your business to the community.
The Wednesday Business Connection is held every Wednesday from September through May at the Mill Casino. At this point we are planning on weekly WBC program presentations beginning again in January 2021. Besides the main presentation there are many ways you can promote your business. Each week has a sponsor which is featured in all the event advertising during that week. The sponsor also gives a short business spotlight about their operations. If unused by the WBC sponsor, the ten minute business spotlight option is available to you. Generally, before the featured speaker, we have an open mic enabling you to announce special sales, products new staff members or events. Lastly, we end the session each week with the drawing of business cards for door prizes provided by member businesses who are recognized for the contribution.
Why not get serious about networking? Come take advantage of your Chamber opportunities.
Remember our business is helping your business. And like us on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In