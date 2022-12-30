Timm Slater

Timm Slater, executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.

 Amanda Loman, The World

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Isn’t it amazing how quickly time passes and what is important to community life changes? Do you remember Snappy Service #6 or the Emporium at Pony Village or Western Auto in downtown Coos Bay? Change, that is directed with vision, can chart a course to a great future. Let’s continue to focus on those BOLD ideas!

BOLD is a community defining its vision, mission and values and collaborating with civic officials and leaders throughout the community to come together for the success of the Bay Area. Our community has survived because of the passion of the people that live here.  Where would this area be without the John Whitty’s, the Louie Simpson’s, the Gordon Ross’s or dozens of others throughout our history.  Where would this community be without all of us that care enough about it to come to activities like EOF or WBC and learn what opportunities and challenges are facing our economy in the future, so that we can plan to succeed?  You are all leaders.  Everyone plays an important role in this community.  It’s our time to come together with a common vision for, and a common voice defining, what our home is and will be.  It is time that we took the reins and define who we are, what we want to be and what is good for us and our children. Now that’s a BOLD idea!



0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Are you and your family natural disaster ready?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments