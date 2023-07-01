Bandon Library Dee

“Whirling Dervish” by Dee Ruff

The 7th Annual Mosaic Show at Bandon Library Art Gallery went up on the 1st of June, and will run through July 31. On Saturday, July 8. at 2 p.m., there will be a reception that will include mosaic-making for the public. Child-safe materials will be available, and everyone can make their own 3” x 3” fridge magnet mosaic.

Curator Tracy Hodson has put together the work of 22 artists from the Pacific Northwest and beyond, demonstrating the wide range of styles and materials these artists utilize to create their mosaics.

Bandon Library January J Iskander

“January” by Jacqueline Iskander
Bandon Library Paradise Peggy Jackson

“Paradise” by Peggy Jackson
Bandon Library On Mercator #2

“On Mercator #2” by Kelley Knickerbocker
