BANDON - Come learn about beads of yesterday and today with Lynn Anderson at the Bandon Public Library. Her free talk, "Beads, Beads, Beads: Historical, Trading & Contemporary," will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, in the Sprague Room of the Bandon Library. Everyone is welcome.
Anderson, with her sister Brenda Brainard, will also be holding two beading workshops. Beading workshops are one-day workshops offered from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10. Attendees will have the choice of making beaded earrings or a bracelet. The materials cost is $25 for earrings and $35 for the bracelet. There is no fee for the workshop. Class size is limited for individual guidance. Those attending must register in advance at the Bandon Public Library in person or by phone, 541-347-3221.
Beads in one form or another, whether glass, stones, wood or seeds have been used as decorative and ceremonial purposes since time immemorial. In the US beads became popular in the 1960ʼs as “love beads," but went into a slumber until a strong bead resurgence in the 1980ʼs and they haven’t been silent since.
History plays a significant role with beads as major players in the drama of lives stolen, lost, rejoiced and cursed. Some sit in underground nests to this day, others are worn on the necks of people who were stolen from their homeland. Some beads were used as pay for a days work and others to regal gowns and robes of queens and kings. Think back to the 1920s flappers and the stunning beadwork on the dresses.
Brainard will also present a free talk on "American Indian Boarding Schools and the Impact on Contemporary Education," at 3 p.m., Friday, March 8.