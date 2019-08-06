Bandon Summer Recreation kids learned about the news gathering side of the newspaper business from World Sports editor John Gunther, right, and Bandon Western World editor Amy Moss Strong during a visit on Aug. 1. The Summer Recreation Program has kept up to 36 children busy Monday through Friday for the past seven weeks, with swimming lessons, field trips, play time, crafts and other activities. It has been run this year through the Bandon Community Youth Center, funded in part by the City of Bandon. The program ends Aug. 16.