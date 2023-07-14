This July, adults and kids can participate in a variety of nature-themed activities with South Slough Reserve. Available programming includes:
Kayaking the Estuary
This July, adults and kids can participate in a variety of nature-themed activities with South Slough Reserve. Available programming includes:
Kayaking the Estuary
—July 22, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Experience the rich cultural and natural history of the South Slough on a trail that flows with the tide. During the five-mile paddle, experienced guides will show you areas of the Reserve rarely seen by visitors. Bring your own kayak or canoe, paddles, PFDs, water, and lunch. Feet and legs may get wet and muddy at launch points. Driver and shuttle will be provided. Meet at the Distant Water Fleet Parking Lot in Charleston, OR next to Qualman Oysters. ($10 / boat or $35 with kayak rental) Registration is required and limited to 16 boats.
Birding at Bandon Marsh Wildlife Refuge
—July 29, 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Join manager Alex Cook for a fun morning of exciting birding around the Refuge. Binoculars and spotting scope provided. Meet at the Refuge Main Office @ 83673 North Bank Lane, Bandon, OR. This event is free; however, registration is required.
Those interested in learning about future activities can sign up for South Slough Reserve’s newsletter or visit www.southsloughestuary.org.
