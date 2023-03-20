The Southern Coos Health Foundation’s 20th Annual Women’s Health Day event on Feb. 25 drew over 100 attendees to discuss and celebrate issues of importance to women.
The event, held at both the Sprague Theater and Bandon Community Center, was the first one held in-person since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The topic this year was “Mindfully Navigating Life Changes.” The keynote speaker was Gillian Ehrlich, ARNP, DNP, who practices conventional, functional and ayurvedic medicine at NeuroVeda Health in Seattle, Wash.
Other speakers included Dr. Ann Kellogg, DO, MSW, Chief Medical Officer of Coast Community Health Center, who spoke about “Mastering Menopause’; Morning Star Holmes, a Transitional Life Coach and Family Consultant and founder of Transitional Wisdom Inc., whose talk was focused on the stories of our lives and included sharing among participants; and Sandra Woodside, a retired Community College sociology teacher whose talk focused on “Managing Change Through Mindfulness.”
