BANDON — Katelyn Senn and Joslynn Gallagher, eighth grade students at Harbor Lights Middle School, have just completed a project they hope will benefit students and community members for years to come.
The idea came to them as an opportunity to combine a great art project with continuing to improve the appearance and welcoming environment of the school. With the support from teachers and administration, the girls came in to work on the sign during lunch, after school and before basketball practices.
"Balancing their schedules to maintain academics, locating supplies and timeline for completion took about a month, but was well worth it," said HLMS Principal Dustin Clark. "Harbor Lights Middle School has a new sign for the new year!"