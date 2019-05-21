BANDON - Last week, 100 Strong Bandon met and voted to contribute their funds this quarter to Bandon Animal Rescue, presented by Leanne Salandro.
Those who were unable to attend, are asked to mail their check payable to Bandon Animal Rescue to the Chamber of Commerce office, P.O. Box 1515, Bandon, OR 97411, or drop it off at the Visitor Center in Old Town Bandon within five days. A full recap of the meeting will be published later or can be found on the 100 Strong FaceBook page.
Members and guests, mark your calendar now for the next meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Lord Bennett’s lounge from 5:30-6:30 p.m.; doors open 5 p.m.