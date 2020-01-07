BANDON — Members of 100 Strong Bandon voted to donate to St. John's Medical Loan Closet at its August meeting. Donations totaled $3,150 and a check was presented to representatives of the organization.
St. John’s Medical Loan Closet lends medical equipment, at no charge, to local residents. Although organized by St. John Episcopal Church in Bandon, users of the equipment are not required to be members of the church and equipment is lent without conversion attempts or preaching ... it is simply offered as neighborhood assistance. The equipment can be used while recovering from surgery or accidents or while waiting for insurance to be approved. To find out more, call 541-590-2443 or email stjohnsloancloset@gmail.com.
100 Strong Bandon is a women’s giving circle. Quarterly, on the third Wednesday of February, May, August and November, the members meet, select a 501(c)(3) charity that benefits Bandon area residents and make a tax-deductible donation of $50 or more directly to that charity. In addition, the charity selected by the group in the prior quarter presents a report on how they used the funds and thanks the donors.
To find out more about the group, go to www.bandon.com/100-strong or come to the Feb. 19 meeting at Lord Bennett's lounge from 5:30-6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.