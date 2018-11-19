BANDON - On Wednesday, Nov. 14, 100 Strong Bandon met and voted to contribute thier funds this quarter to Bandon Feeds the Hungry, presented by Amy Moss Strong.
Members who were unable to attend are asked to mail their checks payable to Bandon Feeds the Hungry to the Bandon Chamber of Commerce office, P.O. Box 1515, Bandon, OR 97411, or drop it off at the Visitor Center in Old Town Bandon within five days. A full recap of the meeting will be published later or can be found on 100 Strong Bandon FaceBook page.
Members and guests can mark their calendars now for the next meeting from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Lord Bennett’s lounge.