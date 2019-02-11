BANDON - The next meeting of 100 Strong Bandon will be Wednesday, Feb. 20, in the 1st floor lounge at Lord Bennett’s, 1695 Beach Loop Drive SW. The doors will open at 5 p.m., with the meeting scheduled 5:30-6:30 p.m. Julie Miller, co-founder, encourages all members to bring a friend and nominate a charity. Members who cannot attend the meeting are reminded to send their check with a friend or drop it off at the Bandon Chamber of Commerce office within seven days following the meeting.
100 Strong Bandon is a women’s giving circle. Quarterly, the members meet, select a 501(c)(3) charity that benefits Bandon area residents and make a tax-deductible donation of $50 or more directly to that charity. In addition, the charity selected by the group in the prior quarter presents a report on how they used the funds and thanks the donors.
Founders Miller and MaryAnn Soukup are excited about the impact of these funds within the community and the idea of neighbors helping neighbors in this simple set-up. The charities previously selected are Bandon Feeds the Hungry, Bandon Community Preschool, New Artists Productions, Leading Adventures for Fosterkids, Kids’ HOPE Center and South Coast Hospice. In addition to financial support, Soukup notes that charities also have received volunteer manpower from the group to accomplish their goals.
There is no membership fee to join 100 Strong Bandon, and all funds raised go directly to charity. The goal is to reach 100-plus members. Current membership is approximately 60. The group is open to women 18 years and older living in the Bandon area. Guests are welcome to attend. However, to nominate a charity or to vote, they must be a member. To sign up, go to http://bandon.com/100-strong-bandon-signup/ and complete the membership application.
To find out more about the group, go to www.bandon.com/100-strong or come to the February meeting.