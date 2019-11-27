BANDON – At the Nov. 20 meeting of 100 Strong Bandon, members selected the Bandon Educational Foundation, presented by Anne Goddard, as their charity for this quarter. Those who were unable to attend the meeting can drop their check off at the Bandon Chamber Visitor Center (300 2nd Street SE) or mail it to: 100 Strong Bandon, P.O. Box 1515, Bandon, OR 97411. Remember to make the check payable to the Bandon Educational Foundation and not to 100 Strong Bandon or the Chamber. Members are asked to get their contributions in no later than Dec. 4.
The Bandon Educational Foundation brings together the passion, vision and resources of the local community in the unity of purpose of providing Bandon kids with quality education, opportunities for the future, and a safe and nurturing learning environment.
The community’s support is critical to the Bandon Education Foundations efforts to:
Fund scholarships for Bandon graduates: traditional and tech;
Bring quality drug and bullying prevention education to Bandon schools;
Support career and technical programs in the classroom;
Improve the arts offerings of Bandon School District; and
Maintain and improve the community of Bandon’s learning facilities.
For more information: https://bandoneducationalfoundation.org/