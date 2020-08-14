LANGLOIS — There are u-pick opportunities for fresh organic strawberries and blueberries and this season they are sweeter than ever.
Valley Flora Farm
While Valley Flora Farm's farmstand is not open due to COVID-19 restrictions, the farm is using an online, pre-order system with drive-through pickup for customers of its organic fruits and vegetables.
However, Valley Flora is offering organic strawberries and flowers available for u-pick from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, or until the patch is picked out. The u-pick will be open only as long as there is ripe fruit to pick each day. Once it's picked out, the u-pick will close for that day.
Organic strawberries and flowers are typically available June-October. The farm provides the buckets and recyclable liners, as well as a washing station. Masks and social distancing are required.
Valley Flora Farm is located at 94960 Floras Creek Road in Langlois. For more information, visit the website at https://www.valleyflorafarm.com/ or call 541-348-2180.
Twin Creek Blueberries
For another local u-pick (or they pick for you) option, visit Twin Creek Blueberries at 87432 Cranberry Creek Lane in Bandon, just past Dew Valley on U.S. Highway 101. Masks and social distancing are required and everyone must wash their hands prior to entering the patch. In addition, the farm will not be using re-usable totes for u-pick and instead will have lined, cardboard boxes for purchase ($1.50) or bring your own containers. Berries should be available through August. Call 541-404-4262 for more information.
Jensen Blueberries
Jensen Blueberries, a small 2.5 acre organic blueberry family farm, opened for u-pick only this season on Aug. 4 and is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Although not all of the patch is fully ripe yet, there are a lot of berries ready now. They will continue to ripen at different times depending on the variety. Jensen's features 13 varieties of blueberries, many of them heirloom that ripen from early to late season, making for a long extended picking season. Location: 46760 Highway 101, 2.5 miles south of Langlois. Phone: 541-348-2473.
Blueberry Hill
Located just 1/4 mile up Prosper Road just north of town and south of Bullards Bridge off U.S. Highway 101, Blueberry Hill is a small family owned patch plentiful with berries and open for u-pick. Bring your own buckets. Face masks and social distancing required.
Valentine Blueberries
Valentine Blueberries on Sydnam Lane 12 miles south of Bandon off U.S. Highway 101, has already closed for the season and hope you visit them next year, usually starting in July.
