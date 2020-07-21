BANDON — Story Time has resumed at the Bandon Public Library. Story Time will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, weather permitting, in the courtyard outside the Sprague Community Room, with the City Park amphitheater as a back-up if there are too many people to safely distance in the courtyard.
"Miss Julie" (Julie Tipton) former children's librarian, is volunteering her time as guest story teller.
Children are invited to attend with an adult. Tipton has chosen books appropriate for all ages.
Those attending are required to distance from other families and face masks are mandated if that distance cannot be maintained. Otherwise, face masks are encouraged.
The Bandon Public Library is located at 1204 11th St. SW in City Park. For more information, call 541-347-3221.
