BANDON — A dry, covered space is needed to store the flags that decorate Bandon's cemeteries on special holidays (Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day).
According to Harry Stephens, who has served as chairman of the Bandon Veterans Flag Project for 15 years, over 100 flags, each commemorating a veteran, must be dried in an upright position and then stored in a space that will accommodate the flag trailer of 8-feet by 25-feet.
"Placing these commemorative flags in Bandon's cemeteries to honor veterans has been a community effort, with assistance from local businesses and private donations and hard work by volunteers," Stephens said.
Anyone who can provide the needed storage space for this important community project is asked to contact Stephens at 541-294-1048 or co-chairman Bill Smith at 541-404-6194.