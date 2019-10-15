BANDON — Stillwater Natives Nursery has opened after months of plant propagation and preparation.
Darcy Grahek is offering natives trees, shrubs and plants that are propagated on site, mostly from local genetic sources. The plants are grown by organic methods at Stillwater, the Graheks farm on the south end of Beach Loop.
Grahek has created a website, www.stillwaternatives.com that has her plant availability list and extensive information about the plants retailed at the nursery. The website also aims to provide a lot of information about the pollinators that require native plants in order to their species to thrive. In light of the root rot soil diseases being found locally, as well as the presence of invasive seeds in soil which can persist for many years, is not recommended to dig up and relocate plants from the wild.
Grahek is a Master Naturalist and has worked as a volunteer to design and help install the new pollinator garden at the Bandon Marsh U.S. Fish & Wildlife office. She was the nursery coordinator for the Go Native Nursery at Bandon High School for five years. When that program ended, Grahek felt a real need to provide a source for the local community to obtain native plants. The closest native plant nursery for Bandon is near Eugene. Pollinator gardens and rain gardens to enhance your landscapes is another area in which Stillwater Natives hopes to provide education. Grahek is available for consultation and design.
Open just one more Saturday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 19, the nursery will be open by appointments through phone call, text or e-mail over the winter. The location is at 53701 Beach Loop Road and the phone number is 541-260-2182; leave a message.
The nursery will re-open in the spring with native flowers and flowering shrubs targeted for feeding bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.