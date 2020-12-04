Big changes could be in store for a big chunk of forest in Coos County.
After two years of planning, the State Land Board on Tuesday will consider a proposal for Oregon State University’s College of Forestry to turn the Elliott State Forest into the university’s largest research forest.
“This is not an OSU College of Forestry, alone-in-the-woods projects,” said Tom DeLuca, the dean of the OSU College of Forestry which would be responsible for the forest. “This is a state project, and this is a huge state opportunity.”
The proposal doesn’t give the university ownership of the 82,000-acre forest but makes it responsible for managing it.
OSU’s management plan divides the forest into several parts, each with a different “treatment,” or planned level of logging. Over 60% of the forest would be designated as “reserve,” meaning it would only be logged in ways that return it to a natural structure.
The balance of the forest would be logged in 40-year cycles with a mix of clear-cutting and thinning methods. The logging will fund most of the research activities in the forest and allow researchers to analyze the impacts of each mix of methods.
“We need to be able to produce timber sustainably, here in Oregon, that not only meets human resource needs, but does so in a way that protects our landscapes for future generations, and for the broadest set of species,” DeLuca said of the proposed forest’s central research goal.
OSU already has a handful of research forests around the state — but this one would be significantly larger than any of the others. The highly productive coastal forest would be unique for the university too, DeLuca said.
Research won’t be the only activity in the forest. The plan calls for public access to many areas for recreation, too, though the specifics haven’t yet been spelled out.
Since the proposal’s first drafts, conservation groups, activists and members of the public sent OSU and the Division of State Lands thousands of pages of comments on the proposal ahead of Tuesday’s Land Board meeting. Many supported the plan, but some also raised concerns about portions of it.
Some opposed the use of clear-cutting in the forest’s management. Others objected to the possible cutting of 3,000 acres of older, larger trees. Others still argued that climate change wasn’t a central enough component of the plan.
“Even so, this plan does not, in our opinion, comprehend the severity and immediacy of the Climate Crisis and Sixth Great Extinction which are already in progress,” wrote Lara Jones, the interim director of the Oregon Chapter Sierra Club. “This year’s floods, hurricanes and fires are only the latest indications that we are sitting on the edge of several environmental tipping points with a very real danger of global ecosystem collapse.”
But DeLuca says the plan does consider climate change as a research topic, with the mix of logging strategies giving researchers the chance to analyze which stores carbon the best.
“Here we have the responsibility and the opportunity to do both: produce products sustainably and store carbon,” DeLuca said. “That should be our objective.”
Other commenters raised concerns about OSU’s management practices, saying the university’s made mistakes in the past. Others sill argue that the research plan shouldn’t be set out so early in the process.
“Any research projects, including experiments, should be developed after the (college) has an opportunity to become more familiar with the property and reassess how research can benefit the citizens and forests of Oregon in the short- and long-term,” wrote Jerry Franklin, a University of Washington emeritus professor who became known for his defense of old-growth forests in the 1980s.
But to DeLuca, the proposal needed to be laid out in advance to be viable. Within it, he says, there’s still room to try various research projects.
“There is a surprising amount of flexibility in the design,” DeLuca said “and you can do all these nested experiments within that design that allow you to take on a whole host of different questions.”
And research questions aren’t the only ones that remain undefined.
One of the key areas of the plan that remains undeveloped is how to fund it — or, more accurately, how to fund the public schools that the forest is supposed to support.
The forest is tied to the state’s Common School Fund, which distributes money annually to Oregon’s school districts from timber sales and other uses of state land.
That means the State Land Board — made up of Gov. Kate Brown, Secretary of State Bev Clarno and Treasurer Tobias Read — which oversees the forest is constitutionally obligated to ensure that it’s used for the benefit of schools.
As a result, they’ve got to make sure whatever happens to the forest also keeps the Common School Fund whole. In 2017, the Oregon Legislature authorized $100 million in bonds to release the Elliott from part of its obligation to the fund, as timber revenue dried up in the face of environmental lawsuits.
Still, that leaves $121 million of the forest’s appraised value to contribute to the fund, and state leaders have committed to keeping the land in public ownership after outcry from advocates and an Oregon Supreme Court ruling that deeming selling parts of the Elliott illegal.
Since the OSU plan doesn’t lay out any timber production for school fund revenue, OSU and state leaders still need to find a way to “decouple” the forest from the fund entirely — in other words, making the fund “whole” after it loses the Elliott as an asset.
Also unfinished is a Habitat Conservation Plan for the forest — the document which will lay out how forest managers plan to protect endangered species like the marbled murrelets that have raised concerns for some proposal commenters.
That plan will continue to take some time before it’s ready for federal consideration, a state agency spokesperson said.
But the Elliott’s next steps come on Tuesday, when the state’s three top elected officials will take up the issue of whether or not to move forward with entrusting it to the university.
A draft of the university’s proposal, and more draft documents are available on DSL’s website for the project: www.oregon.gov/dsl/Land/Pages/Elliott-Forest-Proposal.aspx.
The land board meeting will take place online at 10 a.m. Tuesday. More information about how to attend and participate is available online at www.oregon.gov/dsl/Board/Pages/SLBmeetings.aspx.
