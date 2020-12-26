Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center welcomes Tamara Stambaugh, a board-certified family nurse practitioner, to the practice at SCHHC’s Multi-Specialty Clinic.
Stambaugh will serve as a community health nurse practitioner and joins a growing outpatient practice. She will provide primary care service to Bandon residents.
In addition, she is leading the implementation of a new health center at Ocean Crest Elementary School in Bandon.
Stambaugh has extensive family practice primary care experience, most recently at Confluence Health in Wenatchee, Wash. She also has served as both practitioner and in management as a clinic manager for 4J Wellness Clinic in Eugene.
Stambaugh received her master’s degree in nursing, a family nurse practitioner degree, at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland. She received her bachelor of science degree in nursing at Linfield Good Samaritan School of Nursing. She has extensive certifications, including DEA certification to prescribe Suboxone, and is certified nationally by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She has been licensed in Oregon as a nurse practitioner since 2004.
She will provide family practice services at the Southern Coos Multi-Specilty clinic and is qualified to see patients of any age.
To make an appointment, call the clinic at 541-329-0154.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In