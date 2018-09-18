BANDON - St. John Episcopal Church announces its Quasquicentennial Anniversary and will host a celebration on Saturday, Sept. 22, in honor of its rich history.
On September 23, 1893, 125 years ago, the cornerstone of Bandon’s Episcopal Church was laid.
St. John’s tenaciously weathered winter storms, a smallpox epidemic and economic hard times in its early years and in 1936 burned during the Bandon fire. In 1939 a new chapel was built to replace the fire-destroyed church.
Fast forward 125 years and St. John’s is still worshipping at the corner of Eighth and Franklin. Improvements and additions have been made over the years but the main sanctuary is the same.
To celebrate the Quasquicentennial and the church's deep Bandon roots, a special event is planned.
The community is invited to join in the celebration from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22, at the church. The program will include a visit by the church's benefactress, Mrs. Belle Sellwood, a performance of 19th century songs by the Chapel Choir of St. John, and an historical presentation by Mary Schamehorn and Jim Proehl of the Bandon Historical Society. Schamehorn and Proehl will share personal and historical images and stories of yesteryear Bandon. Refreshments will cap off the event.
St. John’s is located at 795 Franklin Avenue SW, across from Bandon High School, and may be contacted at 541-347-2152 for more information.