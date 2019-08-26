BANDON - 100 Strong Bandon organizers MaryAnn Soukup and Julie Miller would like to thank those who were able to make last week's 100 Strong Bandon meeting. There were two presentations. The charity selected was St John’s Medical Loan Closet presented by Leanne Salandro. Those who were unable to attend the meeting can drop their check off at the Bandon Visitor Center, 300 Second Street SE, or mail it to: 100 Strong Bandon, P.O. Box 1515, Bandon, OR 97411. Remember to make the check payable to the charity and not to 100 Strong Bandon or the Chamber of Commerce. Those contributing are asked to send their contribution no later than Sept. 3.
St John’s Medical Loan Closet lends medical equipment, at no charge, to locals. Although organized by and located in St John’s Episcopal Church here in Bandon, users of the equipment are not required to be members of the church and items are lent without conversion attempts or preaching. It is simply offered as neighborhood assistance. The equipment can be used while recovering from surgery or accidents or while waiting for insurance to be approved. Most are borrowed for a three-month period.
When done with the equipment, it is returned to St John’s, cleaned and then made available to the next recipient. Equipment available includes wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, toilet seat risers, tub/shower stools and chairs and transfer benches. Funds from 100 Strong Bandon will be used to purchase new equipment to add to their lending program. They accept donations of clean, working medical equipment. St. John’s is a 501(c)( 3) organization, so in-kind or monetary donations are tax-deductible.
St. John's Medical Loan Closet asks clients to contact them to set up an appointment to borrow equipment. Caregivers may check out equipment for a client. Call 541-590-2443 for more information.
Last quarter's recipient
Additionally, the 100 Strong Bandon group received a warm thank-you from last quarter’s recipient: Bandon Animal Rescue. BAR is a no-kill animal shelter ... but they are so much more. They collect pet food and supplies for those in need. They have a clothes closet and a food pantry. They work with other rescue centers in the region. They have made eight trips to Concow, Calif., to help those devastated by last November’s wildfire. The pets they rescue run the gamut. In addition to the usual dogs and cats, they also have horses, goats, sheep, rabbits, etc. The funds BAR received were used:
• To pay a portion of their vet bill at Bandon Animal Hospital ($1,777), including spays/neuters and a corrective eye surgery
• To purchase 930 bales (a year's worth) of hay from a local grower ($1,850)
• With the balance of $68 used for refuse disposal (another local service).
The website (https://bandon.com/100-strong/) has helpful suggestions under the nominations drop-down menu. Those who have a nomination but are uncomfortable making the presentation, can be partnered with another member who has volunteered to help with presentations.
100 Strong Bandon meetings are set for the third Wednesday of February, May, August and November. The next meeting will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.