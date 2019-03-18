BANDON - Middle and high school students in the Bandon and Langlois-Port Orford school districts are invited to take part in the SpotLines Youth Poetry Awards.
There is no assigned topic. Poetry forms can be haikus, quatrain or free-form, rhymed or unrhymed, up to 20 lines.
Students are asked to submit their original poem(s), up to three per entrant, typed on one side of a standard 8.5 x 11 sheet of white paper. On the reverse side, in the upper right-hand corner, type or print name, age, mailing address and phone number.
Submit poems to the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW no later than Friday, April 5.
An award presentation will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, April 12, at the Bandon Library's Sprague Room. Winners will read their poems. Family, friends and poetry lovers are invited to attend.
Awards will include publication in the SpotLines Youth Issue, cash prizes, trophy plaques and certificates. SpotLines is a quarterly publication featuring poetry and art from southwest Oregon contributors of all ages. The poetry awards are co-sponsored by the Bandon, Langlois and Port Orford public libraries.