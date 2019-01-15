FOREST GROVE - The Bandon High School Speech Team represented Bandon at Pacific University’s Hap Hingston Speech and Debate tournament Jan. 12-13, competing head to head with speakers from all size schools from all over Oregon.
Marino Santoro won first place in the tournament in Oratory with an originally written oratory on the topic of “Voter Suppression." The Dual Interpretation team of Nick Turner and Les Anderson took second place with “The Merchandise King," a look at Walt Disney. In Humorous Interpretation, the rounds were collapsed so the first-year speakers competed head to head in the open division. Many events have no novice divisions after January so first-year speakers are competing directly against seniors. Bandon’s first-year speaker, TJ Spanberger, placed fifth with “Sesame: Life on the Street," a cross between Sesame Street and street life.
Bandon’s first year-speakers competed in the novice division. Quinn McGagin won fifth place with an originally written After Dinner Speech on Xenophobia.
Each student competing for Bandon High School is given an outstanding opportunity at each speech tournament to explore college and high school campuses, to learn from their competitors during the rounds, to make friends with them between rounds, and to take their goals to the next level.
The BHS Speech Team includes seniors Nick Turner, Isabel Winston, Les Anderson, Marino Santoro, Ruby Toole-Jackson, and Owen Biven; juniors Izzy Bean, Kyla Harris, Amelia Russell, and Becky Yu; sophomores Bella Erenfeld, Katie Kilcoyne, Quinn McGagin, Elli Schulz, Max Sanchez, and TJ Spanberger; and freshmen Ansen Converse and Riley Cook.