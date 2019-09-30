BANDON — Southwestern Oregon Community College Small Business Development Center presents the Non-Profit Leadership Summit to be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW. This summit will help leaders in nonprofit organizations on Oregon’s South Coast better understand how to secure funds for their cause and manage those funds to help accomplish the mission of their organization.
This workshop-style seminar will be led by the Executive Director of Rural Development Initiatives Heidi Khokhar. She works directly with Oregon’s rural nonprofit leaders and teams for over 15 years. With over 13 years of senior-level nonprofit management experience she and the RDI team, along with a web of committed partners, strive to strengthen rural people, places and economies in the Pacific Northwest. Khokhar has served rural communities for 20 years and is passionately committed to developing diverse, skilled and connected local leaders, sustainable economic revitalization efforts and elevating rural voices and priorities. Her experience includes facilitating strategic community visions and plans, design and delivery of RDI’s award-winning Rural Community Leadership program, initiating the WealthWorks economic revitalization initiative, and originating RDI’s volunteer Community Ambassador Network. Under her leadership, RDI was recently inducted into the Oregon Business Magazine’s 100 Best Nonprofits to Work for In Oregon Hall of Fame.
“We are so excited to have Heidi come and work with our nonprofit leaders. I have no doubt that she will provide new information and greater insight into helping our organizations serve their constituents and steward the resources entrusted to their care,” said Dr. John Bacon.
This learning opportunity for leaders of small nonprofits has been made possible through a small grant from Wild Rivers Coast Alliance. Wild Rivers Coast Alliance is a grant making department of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort. All net proceeds from Bandon Preserve at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort are dedicated to the grant making of Wild Rivers Coast Alliance to support a thriving south coast of Oregon through conservation, community, and economic development projects
Nonprofit leaders, board members, and volunteers can register for the Non-Profit Leadership Summit by contacting the Southwestern SBDC. Call 541-888-7182 or email sbdc@socc.edu.