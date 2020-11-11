COOS BAY — The Board of Directors of the Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board will hold a quarterly meeting by Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19.
The meeting begins at noon and tops include consideration of strategic plan, audit presentation, updates from staff on current activities and financial reports, and other routine business.
Accommodations for those with disabilities will be made available upon request.
Contact info@sowib.org for accommodations request or to access the Zoom link.
The Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board is a nonprofit organization that works to maximize regional collaboration, effective innovation and coordinated investment of public and private resources to optimize equitable access to family sustaining employment.
To learn more about the organization, visit www.sowib.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In