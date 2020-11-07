The Southwestern Oregon Preppers will meet on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Mingus Park in Coos Bay.
The noon meeting will be held in the big gazebo. Participants are encouraged to dress warm and bring a chair.
The main topic for the meeting will be “The election is over, now what?”
Southwestern Oregon Preppers meetings always start with a question-and-answer period before the main topic so everyone in attendance gets a chance to participate.
The meeting is free and provides a chance to meet fellow preppers in the Southwestern Oregon counties and to exchange information and ideas.
The group feels it is important for people to understand they will be on their own in the event of a disaster and should not depend on receiving outside help.
For more information or to join the group, visit the Southwestern Oregon Preppers Facebook page or meetup.com.
