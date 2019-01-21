COOS BAY – Southwestern Oregon Community College invites residents of the college district to learn about and offer comments on a proposed 10-year master facilities plan. The college will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute at 1988 Newmark Ave., on the Coos Bay Campus.
Members of the public will have an opportunity to visit with planners and college staff, view conceptual schematics, ask questions and share thoughts.
The plan will guide the college as it develops and adapts programs serving its students and community members on the Coos and Curry campuses, with a vision toward leading and inspiring lifelong learning on the south Oregon coast.
This will include guidance on building renovations and design, branding, historical significance and designations, transportation/circulation and conservation of natural space and wildlife. Other topics for discussion will include open spaces, accessibility, signage, lighting, technology, athletic facilities, student housing and campus safety.
In creating the plan, the college is striving to manage its facilities and campuses with a long-term view toward economic, social and environmental sustainability.
For more information, contact Anne Farrell-Matthews, communications administrator at 541-888-7612 or amatthews@socc.edu.