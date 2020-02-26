COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College’s Laker Alumni Association honors former athletes, teams, coaches and those that have had a large impact on the school and its athletic program. One team and three individuals covering a wide range of Laker history will make up the Southwestern Oregon Community College Hall of Fame’s class of 2020.
This year’s inductees are the first baseball team (1966-67) including players Harry Abel, Jack Greene*, Dan Kirk*, Lewis LaFleur*, Ray Lemke*, Dennis Metzger*, Dennis Rodgers*, Terry Severson*, John Walker* and Tom Wright, coached by the late Bill Horning. Individual members include: Jennifer Gunnell (volleyball 1989-90), Joanna Grotenhuis (volleyball 1990-91), and John Speasl (former athletic director and coach).
The Alumni Association is seeking help in locating some of the team members: If you have information on any of the persons above marked with an asterisk (*), please contact the Hall of Fame Committee at hof@socc.edu or 541-888-7208.
The Hall of Fame events will kick off with a “meet and greet social” on Friday, June 5, at The Mill Casino, 3201 Tremont St., North Bend, in the Warehouse 101 Sports Bar at 5:30 pm. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on the Coos Campus of Southwestern, 1988 Newmark Ave., Coos Bay, in Prosper Hall on Saturday, June 6, at noon during the annual sports awards. A social event follows at the Back Alley Pub & Grill, 1225 Virginia Ave., North Bend, 5 p.m. This will be a no-host weekend and is open to the public.
For hotel reservations contact The Mill Casino at 541-756-8800 and ask for the Southwestern Oregon Community College discount.