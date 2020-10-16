Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center has started a community health needs assessment.
“Do you live in the Bandon, Port Orford or Langlois area?” the organization asked in a press release. “We are looking to hear from you.”
The purpose of the assessment is to understand the current health needs of residents in southern Coos and northern Curry counties and identify where and how the organization can improve its health services.
“The assessment includes a review of various sources of data along with a short personal survey of community residents and we want to hear from everyone,” the release said.
The short personal survey asks about individual health and wellness as well as priorities to improve health and wellness in the community. Individual responses from community members will add vital information to this year’s assessment and will help guide action steps in addressing the community’s health needs.
Residents are asked to complete the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SCHHC_CHNA2020.
Paper copies of the survey will be available at the Bandon Farmers Market, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, and by mail for those who might not have access to electronic surveys.
To request a paper survey be mailed, or to set up an in-person or by-phone interview to complete the survey, people can either call 541-347-2426, ext. 320, or email community@southerncoos.org.
Survey responses will be collected until Nov. 10.
For more information, contact Scott McEachern at 541-329-1040 or visit foundation@southerncoos.org.
