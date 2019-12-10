BANDON - Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center has begun offering community auricular (ear) acupuncture on Wednesdays with Stephanie Lyon, L.Ac in the main conference room of the hospital with sessions scheduled on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. More dates will be available in the new year.
What is auricular (ear) community acupuncture?
• Participants remain fully clothed, sitting in chairs around a table.
• Treatment consists of 5 acupuncture needles inserted in either one or both ears at specific points, everyone receives the same powerful reflex points, in a healing group setting.
• Once needles are placed in ear(s) participant sits quietly within the group for approximately 20 to 25 minutes. The acupuncturist will then remove the needles and you will be free to go.
You have free articles remaining.
• There will be a "seed" acupressure option for those participants who do not want to experience the needles
• All needles used are single-use, sterile, and disposable.
• The result of treatment is a balancing effect on the body and energy, and can help with stress and other concerns.
Each session will begin at 3 p.m. and last for about 45 minutes. The sessions will host 10 participants and the cost will be $20. Those interested in attending one of these community sessions or to schedule a private appointment, can call 541-347-2426.