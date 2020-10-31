Jonathan Wager is the clinical employee of the month and Jeff Weymouth is the non-clinical employee of the month.
Wager began working at SCHHC in February as a radiation technician in the medical imaging department.
He was chosen for the honor because of his drive and positive attitude.
“Jonathan has been nominated because he is always willing to step in when needed and never complains when it gets busy,” officials said. “Jonathan is easy going and gets along with his coworkers as well as all other departmental staff. He goes above and beyond in all his tasks and offers to help others without being asked.”
Wager is known for being patient and compassionate with the patients.
“His colleagues often receive comments on how nice Jonathan is,” officials said.
He passed two national registry exams in the month of September, which will enhance his value to SCHHC.
Weymouth is an information services analyst and has been employed by SCHHC since 2014.
He was nominated for the honor because of his excellent work and positive interaction with staff.
His job “entails everything from changing out copier toner cartridges and building new workstations, to specification inspections of new products and services, maintaining all software and servers and user/provider databases for our specialized needs in conjunction with the rest of the team” officials said.
He is the primary information systems analyst for the radiology department and its equipment and communication systems and mammography unit. He also maintains the phone system and fax servers.
“A typical day might include answering tickets to reset passwords, fixing paper jams in copiers, creating new employee log-ins and deactivating departing employees, updating equipment to current standards, as well as keeping up with current projects like converting all the handheld barcode scanners in the patient rooms to a new system, plus keeping spares inventory at a sustainable level so emergent issues involving standard equipment never have to wait for parts or equipment to arrive.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In