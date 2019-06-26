BANDON - This month Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center welcomed aboard new Quality & Risk Manager Victoria McNeely, CPHRM, HACP, CHA. McNeely's primary role will be to direct all quality related programs and to help develop, coordinate and implement performance activities for the Southern Coos Health District.
McNeely brings SCHHC over 15 years of healthcare experience. Most recently she was employed with Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay. She has predominately worked in rural hospitals in both Alaska and Oregon in the areas of healthcare quality, risk management, emergency preparedness, accreditation and population health and looks forward to bringing these skills to the Bandon community.
McNeely has received certifications in healthcare risk management, healthcare accreditation and HIPPA. She enjoys this type of work as she sees the impact it has on communities and how it works to improve and enhance the care given though a variety of methodologies and systems.