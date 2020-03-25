BANDON — Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center will modify its current practices in the hospital and clinic in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The medical staff and providers will continue to serve the community with high quality healthcare during the COVID-19 situation.
“Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center is actively working to prepare for the occurrence of the Coronavirus in our community,” said Amy Fine, CEO. “Even as we take necessary precautions to protect staff and patients, Southern Coos remains open and available to serve patients with critical healthcare needs.”
As of Monday, March 23, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center implemented several policies designed to protect its staff and patients from COVID-19:
• Southern Coos Hospital has implemented three screening checkpoints: the Emergency Department, the front entrance to the hospital, and the Multi-Specialty Clinic. Visitors to the SCHHC business office will be asked to go to the hospital front entrance to be screened before entering any SCHHC building.
• SCHHC is prohibiting all non-essential visitors from entering the facility. Exceptions to this policy are caregivers for elderly patients and parents of children.
• The Southern Coos Multi-Specialty Clinic, home to the hospital's primary care, podiatry and behavioral health services, has started to reschedule all non-urgent appointments. The clinic is also offering telehealth encounters to patients, either through a telephone appointment or with video technology. Patients may still be seen at the discretion of the provider.
• Hospital hours adjusted: SCHHC will continue with in-person appointments for medical imaging, laboratory and respiratory therapy services. Hours for the following departments have been adjusted to 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday: respiratory therapy, laboratory, medical imaging and medical records.
• Southern Coos offers hotline for COVID-19: Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center has set up a COVID19 hotline for the community to call if they have questions about Coronavirus. "Our goal is to offer support and guidance to you if you are sick and unsure about whether or not to seek testing," said a hospital spokesperson.
• COVID19 Hotline: 541-329-1032
