Clinical Employee of the Month
Ardis Rock has been with SCHHC since October 2018 as a CNA II in the Medical/Surgical Department. She has worked for the Southern Coos Health District for 28 years overall, starting at Ocean View Care Center, a former senior care facility owned by the district.
Rock was nominated because she always serves her patients with exceptional care, compassion and kindness. She has a soft and gentle voice whenever providing support with her patients. She understands the emotional support that goes with patient care.
Rock also is described as a team player. She gets all her charting/tasks done and when she has extra time, she helps her co-workers, too.
Rock grew up along the South Coast and graduated from Gold Beach High School. She’s been in Bandon for 35 years. She received her nursing training at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Rock has two grown children and five grandchildren, who all live in the area. In her free time, she enjoys the outdoors – hunting, fishing and camping, as well as gardening.
Nursing has become a rewarding career for Rock.
“I really do enjoy taking care of folks,” she said.
Non-clinical Employee of the Month: Carolyn Randolph
Carolyn Randolph is a billing counselor in the Patient Financial Services department. Randolph has been an employee of SCHHC since 1996.
She was nominated because “she is always very patient and calm when speaking with people who have outstanding bills with SCHHC. She understands ‘owing money’ is not a positive topic, yet she has compassion and takes the time to explain things in order to reach a resolution.”
Randolph’s professionalism shows in everything she does. It is not uncommon to hear the words, “Carolyn gives great customer service and we appreciate her!”
Randolph is married and her husband is a retired commercial fisherman, who fished out of Port Orford. She lives in Coos Bay up the Coos River and enjoys the quiet surroundings. She has three grown children – one daughter and two sons – and five grandchildren ages 4-10 who she enjoys spending time with.
In her spare time, Randolph also likes to garden and sew, some of which is done for charity.
“I really do like helping people,” Randolph said.
