BANDON — A long-time member of the Southern Coos Hospital District board of directors, Carol Acklin, has resigned.
Acklin recounted what had occurred with the board some months ago when three of the five members voted to fire the CEO Amy Fine. Neither Acklin nor former board member Tom Bedell (who resigned after the firing) knew about the motion to fire Fine until the night of the meeting, according to Acklin and Bedell. As a result three complaints were filed through the Oregon Ethics Commission against the three board members.
The Commission took up the issue and handed down their decision last week.
"As it turned out, the entire board was included by the Ethics Commission and we were all sanctioned and will be given a 'letter of education,' Since I was not involved in any way and I told the State that, they said it didn't matter as I was in attendance at the meeting where this occurred," Acklin said.
"I decided that I did not want to continue serving with a board that I no longer trusted nor respected, so submitted my resignation effective immediately," said Acklin.
The board is seeking a new member to fill Acklin's seat.
