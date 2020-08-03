BANDON — A former Bandon resident who still has many ties to the area has returned to work as the new chief financial officer for the Southern Coos Health District.
Bandon High School graduate Jeremiah Dodrill was hired in June as CFO. He joins new interim CEO Eugene Suksi.
Dodrill's parents, Sue and Walt Dodrill, still live in Bandon. Sue taught school at Ocean Crest Elementary for many years and Walt was an officer with Western Bank. His grandmother, Barbara Dodrill, also still resides in Bandon and his sister Mariah Vierck teaches at Bandon High School and lives in the area with her three children.
SCHD board member Carol Acklin said she is especially pleased to see the new hire as he was a fifth grader in her class at Harbor Lights Middle School some 30 years ago.
In other hospital news, Brent Bishoff, the general manager of Coos-Curry Electric Co-op, was appointed in April to fill out the unexpired term of board member Tom Bedell, who resigned in late March following a disagreement over how the board handled the dismissal of former CEO Amy Fine. Bishoff was sworn in at the June 25 health district board meeting.
Baharloo leaves clinic
Dr. Babak Baharloo, a podiatrist formerly with the Southern Coos Health Clinic, left the clinic on June 5. SCHC sent notification letters to his current and former patients, according to Suski. Barharloo has decided to open his own practice in Bandon and his contact information was included in the letters.
"I have received a few calls expressing displeasure with the move, but all of those callers were relieved to learn that Dr. Baharloo would still be available," said board member Acklin. "Patients can still continue their care, so perhaps this is a less disruptive departure than it has been with some other providers."
While economic considerations were a factor in ending the hospital's relationship with Dr. Baharloo, as volume recovers from the steep decline in utilization as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, the resources consumed by Dr. Baharloo’s practice could be redirected to fund an additional primary care physician and a nurse practitioner, Suksi explained.
"The hospital will be pursuing physicians who will reside locally, with contracts that are production based and compensation within fair market value," Suksi said.
COVID-19 update
In pandemic-related news, hospital patient volume decreased by 22.5 percent over last year due to COVID-19 and provider changes, according to the hospital.
Southern Coos Hospital now has the ability for antigen testing for the COVID-19 virus. The antigen test will test for an active infection, so its best use is for “rule out." Turnaround times are also faster than other testing (PCR or antibody).
The hospital has started testing its own employees and, as capacity becomes available, will expand to include other healthcare providers, then first responders, followed by high-contact essential workers (such as grocery stores and high contact, economic drivers such as Bandon Dunes and the Old Town Marketplace Farmers Market) and finally, small, local businesses. Small business outreach will be done in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise — Many states are now reporting more new cases per day than ever before, the hospital reported. The rate of hospitalization per case and mortality per case is declining, but given the sheer volume of cases the risk of overwhelming the capacity of the healthcare system is increasing dramatically, especially in Florida, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and California. There is a very real potential for a return to lockdown status in some states, including Oregon.
COVID-19 data collection has been challenging, Suksi said, as new, additional requirements are being added and access to database information becomes more and more restricted. In addition to local and state data that was previously collected and collated at the CDC, the White House is now collecting data and bypassing the CDC.
Community outreach nurse
Southern Coos Health Foundation Director and hospital Chief Information Officer Scott McEachern is working with the board and others to develop a community outreach nurse role that could support the Bandon School District and other larger area employers. The idea is early in the development process and things are evolving but it is believed a nurse practitioner could support both a school nurse function and a hybrid occupational medicine function.
Having a nurse practitioner in the role would avoid requiring physician involvement for lab, imaging or medication orders. McEachern is discussing how the hospital might collaborate with the School District, the Southern Coos Health Foundation and Bandon Dunes to develop and fund the position.
New electronic records system
The hospital's new electronic record system is being rolled out and is the dictation module is up and running as of July 13. The medical director for Evident was on site to train providers July 28-30 and an Evident trainer was also on site from July 27-31. Another cycle of training is slated for October..
Golf for Health
The Southern Coos Health Foundation will hold its annual golf fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 26, pending COVID outbreaks.
