BANDON - Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center has received a major grant from the Mr. and Mrs. Michael L. Keiser Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation. The grant, in the amount of $40,000, was made to support the purchase of a new endoscopy tower for the SCHHC surgery department.
SCHHC, led by its fundraising entity, the Southern Coos Health Foundation, is currently running a year-end campaign to raise funds toward the purchase of the endoscopy unit. To date, the campaign has raised $62,000 toward a total goal of $115,000.
The Southern Coos Health Foundation is accepting donations toward the year-end campaign. Those interested in making a donation are asked to call the foundation at 541-329-1040 or email foundation@southerncoos.org. See below for more information about why SCHF is raising funds for this particular project.
About the endoscopy tower project
The hospital and its fundraising arm, the Southern Coos Health Foundation, is asking for support to purchase a new endoscopy tower – a unit central the hospital's ability to perform many surgeries, including colonoscopies.
SCHHC has a dedicated team of professionals staffing its surgery department who are equipped to perform common screening and diagnostic surgical procedures. The most common surgeries the hospital does are endoscopies - in particular, colonoscopies.
A few facts about the service and why it’s important to support this project:
- Over the past six months, an average of 64 percent of SCHHC's surgical procedures were endoscopies, and the hospital could schedule a lot more. With a new machine, this average is sure to grow to meet the demand for endoscopies.
- The department’s current tower is at end-of-life. At this time, the hospital can’t get service contracts on the majority of the machine. If any critical component goes down, then the department will need to turn away patients, who may have to wait or travel out of town for the procedure.
- SCHHC's surgical services department is poised to grow. As the health district continues to strive to meet the needs of the community, it is contracting with local surgeons to grow the volume and type of surgical procedures offered.
The most important reason to support this project is to serve as a community partner in the battle against rising colon cancer rates. Coos County ranks second in the state with a high incidence of colon cancer: 75.2 cases per 100,000 (Oregon Health Authority). With the availability of colon cancer screenings, that number can be decreased in the community.
With such a high rate of colon cancer in the county, early screening is recommended by the American Cancer Society, who recommends that those with an average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screening at age 45. For those with a family history of colon cancer, screening should take place earlier. People are advised to speak with a doctor about the right time for screening.