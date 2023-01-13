Bandon art show

The artwork of Jean Stephenson will be on display beginning January 15 at the Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center in Bandon.

 Contributed photo

The public is invited to the Southern Coos Health Foundation's Quarterly Art Show opening reception from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, 900 11th St. SE.

The featured artist is Jean Stephenson and the theme is "The Four Seasons."

