BANDON — The annual Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship application period is now open. Applications can be picked up in the Southern Coos Hospital Gift Shop, at the hospital's front desk or online at southerncoos.org/mary-richards-memorial-scholarship. All applications must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, July 10.
All those who are entering into their second year of a post-secondary healthcare program, those that are currently employed by Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, or a child/dependent of a current employee may enroll. The scholarship program is funded by the proceeds of the Southern Coos Health Foundation’s hospital gift shop. The foundation is the nonprofit fundraising arm for the hospital and primarily contributes funds to continuing education for employees, patient comfort items and equipment, as well as additional funding for free mammograms for those in need.
Mary Richards, for whom the scholarship is named, was a long-time member of the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Auxiliary, who started the scholarship program before the Auxiliary became the hospital’s volunteer corps. She worked for much of her career at Harbor Lights Middle School. When she passed away, she instructed her family to devote any donations to be given to the SCHHC Auxiliary. In order to memorialize the impact that Mary Richards had on the Auxiliary and on the Bandon community, the SCHHC Auxiliary designated the funds as the Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship fund. The SCHHC Auxiliary also contributes funds from the sales from the Auxiliary-operated Gift Shop toward the Memorial Scholarship.
To be eligible for a Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship, applicants must fulfill one of the following criteria: be an employee of Southern Coos Health District who wishes to pursue or continue education in a healthcare field and has been accepted into a program; be a child of an employee of Southern Coos Health District who is enrolled in a degree program in a healthcare related discipline; or be a member of the Bandon community who is enrolled in at least the second year of post-secondary education in a healthcare-related field.
Applications can be hand-delivered, mailed in or sent by email. For questions about the application process, contact Scott McEachern, 541-329-1040 or foundation@southerncoos.org.
