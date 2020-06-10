BANDON — This week, the Southern Coos Health Foundation, Southern Coos Hospital and the community celebrate its third Community Light, Susan Swaton de Salvatore.
Nominated for her work making and distributing masks, de Salvatore has “committed hundreds of hours, with a dedicated heart and kind soul, to provide free masks for anyone in the community who was in need," said the person who nominated her. "We know masks save lives, and Susan is saving lives with her work. She has been a Bandon treasure!”
Having retired from her career as a social worker, de Salvatore now fills her days with volunteer community service in a number of ways including as a board member for the Citizen Review Board — a part of the State of Oregon Department of Justice tasked with assuring no foster child falls through the cracks of case management or court processes; as a board member for the Good Earth Community Garden; cleaning the headstones of historic gravesites in Bandon; creating public art memorial pieces; organizing the local Women’s March of 2017 and the March for our Lives in 2019; and, assisting with the Coastal Harvest Organic Garden plant and seed giveaway.
During the COVID-19 pandemic de Salvatore has been busy growing organic produce for community food giveaways, making more than 600 masks and coordinating the creation and disbursement of another 400 masks.
“I generally do my volunteer work individually when I see a need” said de Salvatore. “There are so many needs in any community, both chronic and urgent. If somehow my efforts ease someone's problems, connects them with an unidentified resource or otherwise adds to their life, it has been time well spent.”
Even the experience de Salvatore would most like to cross off her bucket list has a service component.
“I was scheduled to participate in a volunteer service project in Ghana before COVID hit. That is still something I will complete.”
Following advice modeled for her by her parents, de Salvatore continues to “Live her life for those who cannot live for themselves."
And you too can find volunteer opportunities in the community: “Anyone can find a place to belong if they follow their instincts and passion," de Salvatore said. "One just has to act on that notion and become part of the solution."
For more information on the campaign and details on how to nominate a community member, friend, coworker, essential service provider, and/or local business owner/worker who has been a shining light, go to the Southern Coos Health Foundation and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Facebook pages or the Southern Coos Hospital webpage www.southerncoos.org/communitylights. Nominations can be submitted directly via Survey Monkey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9LKXZT6.
"Join us as we rally around the theme of 'Bandon Together' and continue to spotlight all of our community members who represent a light in the community," said Foundation Executive Director Scott McEachern.
For more information, contact McEachern at 541-329-1040 or foundation@southerncoos.org.
