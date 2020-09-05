BANDON — The Southern Coos Health Foundation, Southern Coos Hospital and the community celebrate the 11th Community Light, Jennifer Parker.
Nominated for “being consistently creative in her activities and exercises for her patients, Jennifer has also been exemplary in keeping their attitudes and spirits up, especially during uncertain times like these for us and our country,” the nomination read.
Parker is not only a community light, she is also a recent Mary Richards Scholarship recipient pursuing her doctorate so that she can conduct research in her field as well as teach at the college level. Parker said, "teaching will be another way to educate the population and hopefully drive more physical therapy and healthcare education to the local area."
A physical therapist assistant at Southwest Physical Therapy and provider of physical therapy-related patient care for Southern Coos Hospital, Parker moved to the area from Southern California about two years ago. She has a background in physical therapy, athletic training and sports medicine, which she uses to incorporate fun and out-of-the-box ideas, particularly for her older patient population.
For example, Parker said, “If you are working on balance and learn that your patient used to dance, (including) it is a great way to incorporate fun and something they enjoy into their physical therapy.”
Parker said she tries to get to know the person on an individual basis and find out their likes and dislikes.
“I stay away from political topics and find things they enjoy, and relate that to physical therapy so that physical therapy isn’t just a chore or something they don’t like going to but rather is something they enjoy coming to, where they are as happy to see us as we are to see them on each of their visits,” she said.
For example, a patient whose doctor “made them come to physical therapy” and who was simply going through the motions because they didn’t know what could be done to help them was engaged by relating their likes back to physical therapy and how the activities and exercises would enable them to get back to what they loved doing.
"At the end, they really appreciated that we didn’t give up on them and they were able to get back to what they loved," Parker said.
In fact, physical therapy not only can address rehabilitation after sports injuries, on-the-job injuries, post operation, and/or relearning how to walk, talk, and move again safely after stroke, it can also be used to safely strengthen core weakness and strengthen specific body parts in preparation for surgery in order to improve post-operation outcomes.
While the pandemic has resulted in an overall decline in health care utilization, Southwest Physical Therapy is continuously working hard to keep things clean and ensure that your safety is their number one priority.
“Patients can see we are wiping everything down and sanitizing everything. We are wearing our masks nine hours a day," Parker said.
Getting to know each patient individually seems to be a bonus for Parker. When asked what the best part about living and working in the area is, she responded, “I love how everyone knows everyone. Overall, everyone is super friendly. They are all here to help each other. It is just a wonderful way to be.”
During this time of COVID-19, Parker recommends staying connected in any way people can.
“If you are a social butterfly, find ways to stay networked with your circle. Whether that is phone calls, video chats, whatever, just make sure that you are still getting that exposure to what we all thrive on — interaction with other people. There are safe ways to do that while making sure that you are respecting other people’s boundaries.”
For more information on the Community Lights campaign and details on how to nominate a community member, friend, coworker, essential service provider, and/or local business owner/worker has been a shining light go to the Southern Coos Health Foundation and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Facebook pages or the Southern Coos Hospital webpage www.southerncoos.org/communitylights. Nominations can be submitted directly via survey monkey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9LKXZT6.
Join Southern Coos Hospital as they rally around a theme of “Bandon Together” and “Community Resilience” and continue to spotlight community members who represent a light in the community.
