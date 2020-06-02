BANDON — This week, the Southern Coos Health Foundation, Southern Coos Hospital and the community celebrate the work of Christine Roberts and the Coastal Harvest Food Pantry.
COVID-19 has caused a tidal wave of changes throughout Bandon and Coos County, but one of the things that has remained constant is Coastal Harvest Food Pantry. Led by Roberts and operated by volunteers, Coastal Harvest Food Pantry not only stayed open when other food programs closed down, but also suspended the monthly program fee and volunteer hour agreement so no member would do without. Additionally, the program was opened to anyone in need of extra food during this time.
Roberts also helped organize food drives at mask distributions; a free vegetable seed and plant start give away, increased resource sharing with other food programs that remained open to facilitate weekly food distribution throughout Bandon; and has helped form a 400 square-foot organic garden, which when harvested, will be available to anyone.
Through it all Roberts has been clear, “It’s the community that pulls together to make something work” says Roberts. “It’s not just me its everyone in this community, they are the ones that have made it work”.
Coastal Harvest Food Pantry distributes food on the third Wednesday of every month from 9am – 10am drive-thru style.
Since the pandemic there are no requirements for assistance. Prior to COVID-19 clientele of the food pantry was based on membership, where members were required to volunteer two hours a month in order to receive food assistance. Volunteer opportunities have included filling food bags, watering plants, recycling cans, stocking food, sweeping the building, making goodwill run, breaking down boxes, and other general operating activities that might be needed.
Coastal Harvest provides non- perishables such as boxed, canned, or bagged foods; bread, homemade soup, or other donated sweets; fresh fruits and vegetables; and, proteins consisting of chicken, fish, hamburger, eggs, and occasionally venison. As Coastal Harvest is not a government subsidized food distribution program food provided varies monthly. Coastal Harvest has also obtained three beds at the community garden in hopes of being able to provide an abundance of fresh vegetables this year.
Coastal Harvest also operates a thrift store, open Wednesday Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Donations may be made any day the thrift store is open or by calling 541-329-9726 for an arranged drop-off. Items to donate at this time include household items, small appliances, VHS, CDs, DVDs, books and furniture. The thrift store does accept clothes and shoes but has plenty at this time.
People interested in volunteering or donating to the thrift store or the food pantry can call 541-329-9726, or bring in McKay's receipts, recyclable cans and bottles, food of any kind, and/or cash donations.
When asked what is one thing that you want people to think about/remember during this time? Roberts replied, “I would hope that they would remember that there was a place that they were reassured that they could go to receive what they need (food) without being judged or being questioned. We don’t judge if you come in, we don’t care who you are. If you need it, you show up and you will be given what you need."
For more information on the Community Lights campaign and details on how to nominate a community member, friend, coworker, essential service provider, and/or local business owner/worker go to the Southern Coos Health Foundation and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Facebook pages or the Southern Coos Hospital webpage www.southerncoos.org/communitylights. Nominations will be submitted via survey monkey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9LKXZT6.
All weekly nominations will be reviewed by the Southern Coos Health Foundation team who will select the “Community Light of the Week” who has been lighting up the community with acts of kindness, generosity, and/or positivity.
"Join us as we rally around a theme of “Bandon Together” and continue to spotlight all of our community members who represent a light in the community," said a hospital spokesperson
For more information contact Scott McEachern at 541-329-1040 or foundation@southerncoos.org.
