BANDON — In light of the COVID-19 crisis, the Southern Coos Health Foundation Board of Directors has decided to cancel its largest fundraiser for the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, the Golf for Health Classic.
This year the 13th annual golf tournament was set to be held at Bandon Crossings on May 29 and 30. After postponing in April, the board looked at alternative dates in late September. The Southern Coos Health Foundation Board initially postponed the tournament in order to assess the progression of COVID. As the months went by and the extent of the pandemic became clear, the board determined that in order to maintain public safety and support precautionary measures mandated by the state of Oregon, it would cancel the tournament for 2020.
“The board of directors did not take this decision lightly,” stated Scott McEachern, executive director of the Southern Coos Health Foundation and the hospital’s Chief Information Officer. “We weighed several alternatives in terms of dates and formats. At the end of the day, we felt that as representatives and leaders of a community health foundation, we needed to cancel the tournament.”
The tournament committee and board of directors will work toward planning the tournament for 2021. Dates for the 2021 tournament will be announced when they become available.
For more information about the Southern Coos Health Foundation or about the Golf for Health Classic, visit southerncoos.org/foundation. For more information about Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s response and preparations for COVID-19, visit southerncoos.org/covid19.
