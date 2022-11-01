Bandon Scholarships

With the idea of helping health care workers obtain the education they need to advance in the profession, the Southern Coos Health Foundation has awarded $2,000 scholarships to nine individuals who are pursuing careers in healthcare.

The funds to provide these scholarships are raised from proceeds from the Hospital Gift Shop and the Golf for Health Classic annual fundraiser, as well as other donations from the community.

