With the idea of helping health care workers obtain the education they need to advance in the profession, the Southern Coos Health Foundation has awarded $2,000 scholarships to nine individuals who are pursuing careers in healthcare.
The funds to provide these scholarships are raised from proceeds from the Hospital Gift Shop and the Golf for Health Classic annual fundraiser, as well as other donations from the community.
The goal of the scholarship program is to support the development of the next generation of healthcare leaders.
This year’s recipients include:
Julie Buck has been an ED Tech at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center for 14 years. She started the LPN program in March 2022 and made the Dean’s List during her first term in nursing school. She will graduate from the Institute of Technology in January 2023 with her LPN certification. She plans to continue working in the Emergency Department and hopes to become a more valuable member at SCHHC. After a couple of years working as an LPN, Buck hopes to further her education by enrolling in an RN bridge program and ultimately attaining her BSN. Buck also teaches Basic Life Support to employees at SCHHC and volunteers with other hospital projects. “I love what I do and I can do more to help the MDs and nurses in the ED as an LPN. I am looking forward to the experience,” Buck said.
Tiffany Glines has always had the goal of becoming a nurse. She works as a Medical Imaging Coordinator/Tele Tech Unit Coordinator in the hospital’s Medical Imaging Department. She has worked in the healthcare field for 18 years in various positions and has been at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center for the past 8.5 years. Glines obtained her AAS last year at Southwestern Oregon Community College while working full-time and maintaining a 3.4 GPA. She is currently studying nursing at Umpqua Community College with plans to become a Registered Nurse. When she finishes the program, she would like to continue as a part of the SCHHC family and give back to the community. “I am excited to enter this new chapter in my education and life as a nursing student, and I am looking forward to the knowledge I will gain and the opportunities that will follow,” Glines said.
Rebecca Meza has been employed at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center since April 2017 as an Ancillary Support Coordinator in the Medical Imaging Department. Meza is currently enrolled at Southwestern Oregon Community College. Her intention is to become an Ultrasound Technologist, cross-trained as an X-ray Technologist. She plans to continue her career at SCHHC while attending school and after obtaining her certifications. “I have every intent to stay working within this community, be it volunteering for vaccine clinics, donating at the blood drives and joining fundraisers. I’m passionate about what I do and making sure our patients have the best experience here from the first contact with our department,” Meza said.
Jennifer Parker works as a Physical Therapy Assistant at Southwest Physical Therapy. She is pursuing her Doctorate of Education in Health Professions at A.T. Still University to attain her many goals, amongst which are continuing to work in physical therapy, but also to do research and teach in the community. Her ultimate goal is to teach and become a Physical Therapy Program Director at Southwestern Oregon Community College. In the process of achieving this goal, she has taken steps in gaining knowledge by teaching healthcare students anatomy and physiology through Grand Canyon University. For many years, Parker has worked as an athletic trainer and physical therapy assistant. She has recently developed a budget to start a new physical therapist assistant program at SOCC, which would not only provide local educational opportunities, but would also financially benefit the college. “Over the years I have been committed to improving the communities I live and work in through volunteer duties. I wish to make a contribution to the betterment of society as a whole, and specifically to Coos County,” Parker said.
Bobbi Riddle has worked at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center as a Medical Assistant since April 2022. Her goal is to complete her education at Southwestern Oregon Community College to become a Registered Nurse. She would like to work with direct patient care, then eventually go into nursing management. She has worked in the medical field since 2008 after completing an MA program at American River College in Sacramento, Calif. After earning her RN, Riddle wants to stay in Coos County. Though new to the area, she has quickly grown to love it. “I have had many hardships in my life … and it taught me how I want myself and my loved ones treated in difficult times. I want to bring the experiences I have gained to my ongoing medical field career. I will treat all people with respect and empathy,” Riddle said.
Kaitlynn Rice has worked at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center since May 2021. She currently works in the Clinical Lab as a Medical Lab Assistant. Rice earner her BS in Biology and Chemistry from Oregon State University. Her goal is to become a Medical Laboratory Scientist. She is currently studying in the Medical Laboratory Science program at Weber State University to earn her MLT certification. After completion, she will take her exam to become a certified technician and plans to continue working at SCHHC. She finds laboratory science a truly exciting career choice. “I have always enjoyed learning and look forward to expanding my knowledge in a career that I am excited about. I look forward to having a role in the health of the community. I am so grateful for all the opportunities Southern Coos Hospital has presented me with, and I am thrilled to pay it back with hard work and love for the community,” Rice said.
Alaina Russell is attending George Fox University to earn her Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology with a plan to provide clinical psychology services as a member of a clinic or in private practice. Russell earned her BS in Human Physiology with a minor in Psychology in 2018 from the University of Oregon. She worked as a caddie at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort throughout high school to earn the prestigious Chick Evans Caddie Scholarship then after graduating worked through the COVID-19 pandemic to save money for graduate school. "I have learned that there is often a link between mental and physical wellness. There is a need for behavioral healthcare. I would like to further study this area in order to serve my community," Russell said.
Natalie Vincent works at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center as a Medical Assistant and has been with the hospital since September 2021.Her goal is to earn her nursing degree from Southwestern Oregon Community College, then work in a hospital to gain experience. Her dream is to be a Labor and Delivery Nurse and hopes to eventually continue her education to become a Certified Nursing Midwife and start a practice here in Bandon. Vincent has found her love of patient care through working at the SCHHC clinic. She would love to come back and work at SCHHC after earning her degree. “The amazing care we provide our patients is something I would really enjoy being a part of in a bigger way than I am now. I learn so many new skills with each patient that walks through the clinic doors and I can’t wait to continue to learn in my nursing career as well,” Vincent said.
Katelin Wirth has been employed at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center since July 2016 as a Financial Analyst. She attended Southwestern Oregon Community College, maintaining a 3.9 GPA while working full-time at the hospital. She earned a transfer degree in 2022, then transferred to Eastern Oregon University, where she is studying Accounting. Attaining an Accounting degree will enhance Wirth’s skills in the hospital’s Finance Department. She is currently assisting the hospital in staying on track with implementing its new Strategic Plan and meeting the community’s healthcare needs. Wirth plans to stay at SCHHC after earning her degree, and eventually hopes to move into the field of Healthcare Administration. “I am a highly engaged employee and I am excited to use these opportunities to help advance our organization,” Wirth said.
About Mary Richards
Mary Richards was a long-time member of the Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center Auxiliary. She worked for much of her career at Harbor Lights Middle School. When she passed away, she instructed her family to devote any donations to be given to the SCHHC Auxiliary. In order to memorialize the impact that Mary Richards had on the auxiliary and on the Bandon community, the Auxiliary designated the funds as the Mary Richards Memorial Scholarship fund. The Southern Coos Health Foundation administers the funds, which come from proceeds from the hospital gift shop and donations to the Foundation.
For more information, visit https://southerncoos.org/mary-richards-memorial-scholarship/ or contact Scott McEachern, 541-329-1040 or smceachern@southerncoos.org.
