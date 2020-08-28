BANDON — The Southern Coos Health Foundation announces the following individuals as the recipients of the 2020 Mary Richards Memorial Scholarships. These scholarships are given every year to students who are pursuing careers in healthcare. The goal of the scholarship program is to support the development of the next generation of healthcare leaders.
JR Lopez — Lopez is a CNA at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and a recent Employee of the Month. JR plans to go to nursing school and obtain his bachelor's degree in nursing to further his abilities to help those in his community.
Keziah Cochran — Cochran is currently enrolled in the nursing program at Southwestern Oregon Community College and will be entering her second year of the program. During her time there she has been placed on the Dean’s List as well as the Academic Excellence list. (Photo unavailable.)
Julie Buck — Buck has been with Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center for 12 years and is at this time the only BLS (Basic Life Support/CPR) instructor in the Nursing Department. Buck is currently pursuing her LPN certification.
Tiffany Glines — Glines is the Medical Imaging Coordinator at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and has been with the hospital since 2014. She has held many different positions within the healthcare industry and is now ready to pursue her bachelor's degree in nursing. (Photo unavailable.)
Hollie Jurkowski — Jurkowski is currently enrolled in her second year of the nursing program at Southwestern Oregon Community College. Jurkowski has had a lifelong interest in healthcare and a desire to help her community heal and maintain their best health.
Jennifer Parker — Parker is a Physical Therapy Assistant at Southwest Physical therapy and contracts with Southern Coos Hospital. Parker is pursuing her doctorate at this time so that she may expand her base from not only the clinic and hospital setting but to education and research as well.
The Mary Richards Memorial Scholarships, which was started by the Hospital Auxiliary and continued on by the Foundation and the volunteer corps, are offered yearly. The funds that are used for the scholarships are proceeds from the Southern Coos Hospital Gift Shop as well as from donations to the Southern Coos Health Foundation. Those interested in either obtaining a scholarship next year or to donate to the fund, please contact Scott McEachern, executive director of the Southern Coos Health Foundation at foundation@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1040.
