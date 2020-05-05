Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

BANDON — Applicants are being sought to serve on the Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors. 

Southern Coos Health District is a municipal corporation of the State of Oregon which is organized, existing and exercising the powers and functions of a health district under Oregon laws relating to municipal corporations, special districts and health districts.

The District Board bears ultimate responsibility for the quality of care rendered to patients by both the medical and professional staff, as well as responsibility for the financial soundness and success of the organization, and for strategically planning its future.

Applicants must reside within the Southern Coos Health District. Applicants should submit a current CV and letter of interest by May 21, 2020 to:

Kim Russell

Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center

900 11th Street SE

Bandon, OR 97411

541-347-0507 – fax

krussell@southerncoos.org

