The Southern Coos Health District has appointed two new people to its five-member board of directors.
At its Nov. 19 meeting, the board appointed Norbert Johnson, a Bandon resident with lengthy experience in the healthcare sector. Johnson replaced Carol Acklin, who resigned from the board.
At a special meeting Dec. 3, the board appointed Cary McGagin, a realtor based at Coastal Sotheby’s in Bandon. McGagin replaced board chair Esther Williams, who resigned and died recently after a bout with an illness.
District officials released a statement following Williams’ death.
“The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors and Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center team are saddened to learn of the passing of former Board Member, and Board Chair, Esther Williams following a battle with serious illness,” the message read. “She served Southern Coos Hospital and Health District for over 30 years, working as a nurse and in a number of other roles in the hospital, and then later as a board member. A dedicated community servant, as well as a local business owner, Esther was a tireless advocate for the Bandon area. Our condolences go out to Esther’s friends and family. May she rest in peace.”
For information about the Southern Coos Health District Board, its current and past members, meeting agendas and minutes, visit https://southerncoos.org/board-of-directors/ or call 541-329-1040.
