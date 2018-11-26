BANDON - The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, in Southern Coos Hospital's conference room, 900 11th St. SE, Bandon.
Agenda items include the Moss-Adams audit report for fiscal year 2018, staff reports and reports on district operations for October.
There will also be an Executive Session under ORS 192.660(2)(a) and 192.660(7) to consider employment of an officer, employee, staff member or agent, and ORS 192.660(2)(f) to consider information or records that are exempt from disclosure by law, including written advice from the board's attorney.